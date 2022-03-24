Morgan Stanley Cuts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $10.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

COOK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 217,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,733. Traeger has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

