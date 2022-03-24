Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Shares Up 6.1%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 38,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 35,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.96 million and a PE ratio of 19.44.

Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the George West property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

