MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.66

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 115872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Get MP Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,150,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after acquiring an additional 426,109 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $91,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.