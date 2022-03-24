Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $10.45. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

