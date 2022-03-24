Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.40

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.40 and traded as high as C$13.26. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 392,694 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

