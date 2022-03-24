Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

