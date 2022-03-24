MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.52. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 2,239 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $940.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.