National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,908,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.48% of Nuvei as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.43. 320,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,893. Nuvei Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

