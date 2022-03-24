National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,908,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.48% of Nuvei as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Nuvei stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.43. 320,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,893. Nuvei Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
