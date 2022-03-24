National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of RingCentral as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.57. 1,153,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.91 and a fifty-two week high of $337.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

