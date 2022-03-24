National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,181,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. 2,487,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.