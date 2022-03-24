National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 470,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,102,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.10% of Thomson Reuters as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 49,726 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $87.17 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

