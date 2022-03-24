National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 158,463 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,463 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. 4,271,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

