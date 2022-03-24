National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 235,178 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,915,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

