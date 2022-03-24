National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 249,300 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $441,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,902,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,594. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.