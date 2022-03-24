National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 278,095 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 278,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. 3,049,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,276. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

