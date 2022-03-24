National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 284,078 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,517. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $341.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

