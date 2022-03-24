National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 475,235 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 475,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.21% of US Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 908,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

