National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 590,622 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 590,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,677,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $4.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,520,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,046,830. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

