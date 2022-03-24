National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 633,607 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 633,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 26.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.98. 94,283,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,769,234. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NIO Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.