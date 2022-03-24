National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 834,784 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 834,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,000,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.26% of CAE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CAE by 85.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CAE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 34.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,837,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,883,000 after buying an additional 471,599 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 389,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,815. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAE. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

