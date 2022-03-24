National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 959,942 Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 959,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.35% of Tricon Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,174,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

TCN stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,697. Tricon Residential Inc has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

