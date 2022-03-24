National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Trust of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 102,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

