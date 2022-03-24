National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.11. 667,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,331. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.24 and a twelve month high of $128.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

