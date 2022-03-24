National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,856,000 after buying an additional 78,555 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 165,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 70,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,835,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded up $11.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $700.24. 612,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $664.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.13. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $484.54 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

