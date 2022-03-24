National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 368,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,582,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.19% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 543,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,799. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

