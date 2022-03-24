National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 368,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,582,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.19% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GIL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,799. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

