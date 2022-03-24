National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,276. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.