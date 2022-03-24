National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 148,478 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.97. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

