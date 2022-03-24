National Bank of Canada FI Invests $138.41 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 243,854 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,407,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Costco Wholesale as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $558.11. 83,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $336.83 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.25 and its 200 day moving average is $508.98. The stock has a market cap of $247.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

