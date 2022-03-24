National Bank of Canada FI Invests $14.66 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of onsemi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in onsemi by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in onsemi by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $63.58. 7,548,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,443,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

