National Bank of Canada FI Invests $14.69 Million in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 959,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.35% of Tricon Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,174,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

TCN stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,697. Tricon Residential Inc has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

