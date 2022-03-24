National Bank of Canada FI Invests $14.78 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of NetApp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.30. 1,711,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

