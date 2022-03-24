National Bank of Canada FI Invests $14.99 Million in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,988,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.17% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 517,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,622. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.