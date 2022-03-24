National Bank of Canada FI Invests $15.05 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.74. 1,125,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

