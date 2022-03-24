National Bank of Canada FI Invests $16.43 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 380,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of UiPath at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,984,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PATH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

