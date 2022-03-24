National Bank of Canada FI Invests $17.08 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,953 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $11,745,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,419. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

