National Bank of Canada FI Invests $18.33 Million in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 906.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,280,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 1,371,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

