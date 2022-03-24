National Bank of Canada FI Invests $18.70 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in S&P Global by 30.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.29.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $407.67. 2,066,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.80 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

