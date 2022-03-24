National Bank of Canada FI Invests $20.62 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.33% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,989,000 after buying an additional 47,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 77.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,979,000 after buying an additional 348,668 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after acquiring an additional 411,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 56.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 529,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 190,984 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.52. 337,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

