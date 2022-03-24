National Bank of Canada FI Invests $55.52 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,221,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,515,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.15% of Suncor Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 6,296,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958,704. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

