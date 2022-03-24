National Bank of Canada FI Invests $67.14 Million in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,412,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,140,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.28% of Rogers Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 235,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

