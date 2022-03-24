National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $16.51 Million Investment in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,509,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.19% of FirstService at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 181.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstService by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.10. 68,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

