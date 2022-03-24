National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $16.79 Million Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.15% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.74. 1,155,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,185. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

