National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $17.54 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 108,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,537,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,663.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

LBRDK traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.72. The stock had a trading volume of 943,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,902. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $194.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

