National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $19.60 Million Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 290,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,845. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

