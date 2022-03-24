National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $20.55 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.02. 5,374,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

