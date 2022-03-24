National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $23.07 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,073,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.95. 952,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,326. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.