National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $23.07 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,073,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.95. 952,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,326. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.49.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
