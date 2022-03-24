National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,006,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Franco-Nevada as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,030,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,610,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.57. 623,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

