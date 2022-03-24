National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 650,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. 9,109,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,507,818. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

