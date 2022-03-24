National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of NetApp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $86.30. 1,711,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

